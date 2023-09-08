Brown (hamstring) is practicing Friday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Brown has been limited in practice all week but is on track to play Sunday against the Commanders. The veteran speedster is the overwhelming favorite to pace Arizona in targets, but the quality of those looks is a major question, with either Joshua Dobbs or rookie Clayton Tune starting at quarterback. Brown is tough to trust for fantasy purposes.
