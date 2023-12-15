Brown (heel) is practicing Friday, Jose Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.
Brown played through the heel injury and handled full workloads Weeks 11-12, but he then missed the second half of a Week 13 win over Pittsburgh and initially was held out of practice when the Cardinals came back from a Week 14 bye. He returned to practice Thursday and now is participating again Friday, suggesting he'll at least try to play this Sunday against the 49ers.
