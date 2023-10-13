Brown (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Brown missed practice Wednesday before logging limited sessions Thursday and Friday. He has a couple more days to get healthy before the 4:05 ET kickoff this Sunday, with history suggesting he's more likely to play than not.
