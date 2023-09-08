Brown (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Washington, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

He missed some time in training camp with an undisclosed injury and was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday this week. If Brown ends up inactive ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, the Cardinals will be left with Rondale Moore, Michael Wilson, Greg Dorth and Zach Pascal as their top options. The team hasn't announced a starting QB yet but is expected to go with Joshua Dobbs over Clayton Tune.