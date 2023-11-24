Brown (heel) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Coach Jonathan Gannon termed Brown's absence from practice Thursday as "precautionary," but it's nonetheless concerning for fantasy managers following another absence Friday. The Cardinals and Rams are scheduled for a 4:05 ET kickoff, with Arizona WR Michael Wilson (shoulder) already ruled out for the contest. Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, Andre Baccellia and Zach Pascal (questionable - hamstring) will try to pick up the slack if Brown ends up joining Wilson on the inactive list.
