Brown had one reception on four targets for seven yards in Sunday's 38-13 loss to the 49ers.

Brown failed to take advantage of an elevated role sans DeAndre Hopkins (knee), turning in his worst fantasy performance in the final game of the regular season. The 25-year-old got off to a hot start with his new club in 2022, but injuries derailed both his and quarterback Kyler Murray's (knee) seasons. Brown finishes the campaign with a receiving line of 67-709-3 over 12 games played while catching balls from four different quarterbacks. Arizona already extended Brown's option through 2023, so Hollywood's fantasy value next season will be tied to the health and availability of his star quarterback.