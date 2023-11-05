Brown secured four of eight targets for 28 yards in the Cardinals' 27-0 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

The Cardinals' top pass-catching target did lead the team in receptions, receiving yardage and targets, but his numbers remained modest overall while working with frequently overwhelmed rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Tune as his quarterback. However, better days could be ahead as early as next Sunday, with Brown likely to get Kyler Murray (knee) back as his quarterback for a Week 10 matchup against the Falcons unless Arizona opts to let the star signal-caller's 21-day practice window expire without activating him at the end of the week.