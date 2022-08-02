The Cardinals activated Brown (hamstring) from the non-football injury list Tuesday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Brown can now practice with his teammates, after missing the first week of training camp due to a hamstring injury he reportedly suffered during a private workout over the summer. He may be eased into practice with his new team, as there's a high recurrence rate for soft-tissue injuries -- and perhaps even more so for speed-dependent players. Brown has nearly six weeks to ramp up before Arizona's season opener against the Chiefs, at which point teammate DeAndre Hopkins will being serving a six-game suspension.
