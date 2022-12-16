Brown (illness) returned to practice Friday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Brown missed just one practice and likely will be fine for Sunday's game in Denver. The problems for him this week are a tough Broncos secondary and the presence of backup Colt McCoy under center for Arizona instead of Kyler Murray (ACL).
