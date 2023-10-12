Brown (illness) participated in Thursday's practice, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

An illness kept Brown off the practice field Wednesday, but he's back in at least a limited capacity one day later. In the end, his activity level will become known once the Cardinals post their second Week 6 injury report later Thursday. Even with quarterback Joshua Dobbs helming the offense this season, Brown has put together a respectable 25-300-3 line on 42 targets across five contests.