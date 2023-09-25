Brown caught five of seven targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-16 win over the Cowboys.

The fifth-year wideout led the Cardinals in catches and got into the end zone for the second straight game, hauling in a two-yard strike from Joshua Dobbs in the fourth quarter. Brown only scored three TDs in 12 games last season, so his early production is an encouraging sign that a breakout campaign could be on its way. However, he could have a hard time maintaining his momentum in Week 4 against another tough defense in the 49ers.