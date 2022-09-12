Brown caught four of six targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-21 loss to Kansas City.
The former Raven has a quiet first half in the Cardinals debut, but Brown connected with Kyler Murray on a six-yard score early in the fourth quarter. With DeAndre Hopkins suspended and Rondale Moore dealing with a hamstring strain, Brown figures to be Murray's top target in the early going this season as he looks to improve on the career-high 91 catches and 1,008 yards he put up in 2021.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Not slated to play Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Back to 100 percent•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Finally getting work with Murray•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Takes part in individual drills•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Not practicing yet•
-
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Gets arrested Wednesday•