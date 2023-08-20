Brown (undisclosed) brought in one of two targets for 12 yards in the Cardinals' 38-10 preseason loss to the Chiefs on Saturday night.

The speedster had been slowly ramping back up in practice throughout the week after overcoming what head coach Jonathan Gannon labeled as "nicks and bruises." Brown then drew the start Saturday night and made his one catch on the first play of the Cardinals' second possession. Brown's ability to suit up Saturday dispels any concerns about his health and keeps him firmly on track to open the campaign as Arizona's unquestioned No. 1 receiver.