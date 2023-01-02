Brown recorded six catches on nine targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Falcons.

Brown didn't see an uptick in opportunity in the absence of DeAndre Hopkins (knee), though he did command at least eight targets for the fourth time in his last five games. Brown was overshadowed by Trey McBride, but he still managed lengthy receptions of 19 and 17 yards. That helped him surpass 60 receiving yards in a game for the first time since Week 6.