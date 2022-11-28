Brown recorded six receptions on eight targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Chargers.

Brown returned to action for the first time since Week 6 and immediately led Arizona in targets and receptions. His yardage total was held in check as he worked in short areas of the field. That limited him to only 5.8 yards per target while his longest reception of the day went for 13 yards. The Cardinals will now head into their Week 13 bye, though Brown should be back at near full strength by the time the team takes on New England in Week 14.