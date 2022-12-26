Brown secured three of six targets for 57 yards and rushed once for one yard in the Cardinals' 19-16 overtime loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Brown checked in with the second-highest yardage total on the night through the air for the Cardinals while working with first-time starter Trace McSorley, a development that seemed to cap the speedster's overall production more than the groin issue he'd dealt with during the practice week. Most of Brown's production came on an impressive, contested 47-yard catch late in the third quarter that set up a field goal, helping him to his best yardage tally since he recorded 68 against the Seahawks back in Week 6. Brown will work with either McSorley or Colt McCoy (concussion) again in a Week 17 road matchup versus the Falcons, which could somewhat dull an otherwise very favorable matchup.