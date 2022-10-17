X-rays on Brown's ankle came back negative, but he had a walking boot on his left foot after Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals's official site reports.

While Brown didn't break any bones, the boot suggests he may have suffered a ligament injury. A high-ankle sprain could mean a 4-6 week absence for Brown, who caught five of nine targets for 68 yards before getting hurt. Even recovering from a milder low-ankle sprain would be an uphill battle before Thursday's Week 7 clash with the Saints, but at least Arizona's expected to get fellow wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension for that one.