Brown (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Brown didn't practice during Week 13 prep due to a heel injury, but coach Jonathan Gannon told Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com on Friday that the wide receiver was "trending in the right direction" for Sunday. With Kyler Murray back in action the last three games, Brown has compiled a 9-134-0 line on 21 targets, but he is coming off a six-catch, 88-yard performance on 12 targets this past Sunday against the Rams. Assuming he's able to suit up this weekend, Brown will be taking on a Steelers defense that has given up the eight-most yards per target (8.6) to opposing wide receivers on the campaign.