Brown (heel) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Brown has made early exits from the Cardinals' last two games Weeks 13 and 15 due to a heel injury that has lingered since Week 12 prep. It appears he's focusing on rehab of the issue versus practice with the hope he'll play again at some point over the final three contests of the campaign. Whether Brown is able to suit up Sunday in Chicago remains to be seen, but the team could clear up his status as soon as it posts the final Week 16 practice report Friday.