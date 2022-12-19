Brown recorded four receptions on eight targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 24-15 loss to the Broncos.

Brown finished second on the team with eight targets, but that was the most noteworthy part of his performance. His longest reception went for only nine yards, and he managed only one reception for three yards across the final two quarters of the game. While Brown was likely hampered by playing with Arizona's second and third-string quarterbacks, he was outgained by three Arizona pass catchers. In three contests since returning from injured reserve, Brown now has 119 total yards and has yet to surpass 50 yards in a single game.