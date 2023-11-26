Brown (heel) is listed as active Sunday against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brown opened Week 12 prep as limited due to a toe injury before sitting out Thursday and Friday. After the second absence, coach Jonathan Gannon called it a "precautionary" measure, and then Adam Schefter of ESPN reported early Sunday morning that Brown was in line to play through the issue. With Brown's availability confirmed, he'll be taking on an L.A. defense that has allowed a shade under 10 yards per target (9.96, to be exact) to opposing wide receivers over the last four games.