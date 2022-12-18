Brown (illness) is active for Sunday's game at Denver, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After an illness sidelined Brown from Thursday's practice, he returned as a limited participant Friday and went into the weekend with a questionable designation. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported late Saturday that Brown was in line to suit up Week 15, which has come to fruition. Brown will be on the receiving end of passes from Colt McCoy for the rest of the campaign following Kyler Murray's season-ending ACL tear. With four games to go in the regular season, Brown has reeled in 53 of 80 targets for 565 yards and three touchdowns in eight appearances, despite a rotating cast of personnel in Arizona's offense.