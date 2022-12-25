Brown (groin) is active for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After his addition to the injury report Thursday, Brown wrapped up Week 16 with back-to-back capped sessions due to a groin issue, resulting in a questionable listing ahead of Sunday. It won't stop him from suiting up this weekend, but he'll be working with Trace McSorley under center with Kyler Murray (knee) on IR and Colt McCoy (concussion) unavailable. As such, Brown doesn't have an ideal setup as he looks to build upon the 57-584-3 line on 88 targets that he's put together in nine appearances this season.