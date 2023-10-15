Brown (illness) is active for Sunday's game at the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brown kicked off Week 6 prep with an absence from practice due to an illness before capping it with back-to-back limited sessions. Despite receiving a questionable tag for this contest, there was an expectation that he'd be able to play through it, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Now that Brown's availability is confirmed, he'll be looking to strike against an L.A. defense that has conceded the fourth-fewest touchdowns (two) to opposing wide receivers in five games this season.