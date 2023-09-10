Brown (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday at Washington, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brown now has dealt with a hamstring injury ahead of each of the last three campaigns. This time around, he was limited in practice during the entirety of Week 1 prep, but the issue won't impact his availability for the season opener. He'll thus serve as one of the top pass catchers for expected starting quarterback Joshua Dobbs, which isn't exactly an ideal situation considering the signal-caller only joined the team on Aug. 24. In 2022, Brown put together a 67-709-3 line on 107 targets in 12 games while working with four different QBs.