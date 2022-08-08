Brown (hamstring) took part in individual drills off to the side during Monday's practice and is expected to return to full-team work by Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury suggested that Brown would increase his activity Tuesday, and if all goes well, the wideout will be back to full speed by the middle of the week. Even if that comes to fruition, Brown is unlikely to play in Friday's preseason opener in Cincinnati, given the lack of full practice sessions he has under his belt up to this point in training camp.