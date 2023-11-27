Brown secured six of 12 targets for 88 yards in the Cardinals' 37-14 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Brown didn't show any ill effects from the heel injury that had him listed as questionable coming into the contest, leading the Cardinals in receiving yards and targets on the afternoon. The performance was Brown's first productive one in the three games Kyler Murray has been under center, perhaps a harbinger of better chemistry down the stretch for the talented duo. Brown and the Cardinals travel to face the Steelers in a Week 13 interconference battle.