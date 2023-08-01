Coach Jonathan Gannon said Tuesday that Brown is tending to undisclosed "nicks and bruises," Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

According to Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic, Brown was limited at Monday's session before participating in the early portions of Tuesday's practice. Still, Brown isn't clear of his health concern. With a new coaching staff in Arizona, it's unclear how Gannon and company will approach the preseason, but the team's first exhibition is Friday, Aug. 11 versus the Broncos. In the meantime, the Cardinals' top wide receivers are Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch and Michael Wilson.