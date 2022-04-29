GM Steve Keim said the Cardinals will exercise the fifth-year option on Brown's rookie contract after acquiring the wide receiver in a draft-day trade with the Ravens on Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

As part of the exchange, Baltimore received the 23rd overall pick in this year's draft, while Arizona gained the speedy Brown and pick No. 100 on Friday. Brown has experience playing with Kyler Murray at Oklahoma, and the former is coming off a three-year stretch in which he upped his catch and yardage totals each season, culminating with a 91-1,008-6 line on 146 targets in 2021. With the Cards, Brown joins a group of wide receivers that boasts DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Rondale Moore, along with tight end Zach Ertz and running back James Conner.