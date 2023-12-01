Coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday morning that Brown (heel) is "trending in the right direction" ahead of Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Gannon said an upcoming bye Week 14 won't impact the inactive/active decision for TE Trey McBride (groin), so that's probably also the case for Brown, who played through the same injury last week and caught six of 12 targets for 88 yards in a 37-14 loss to the Rams. Brown didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but seemingly still has a chance to suit up Sunday.