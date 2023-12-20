Coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that Brown (heel) is up-in-the-air for Sunday's road matchup against the Bears, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Gannon confirmed that the weather in Chicago won't factor into the decision on Brown's availability, but it looks like the wideout's heel injury could potentially force him to miss time. Brown is coming off back-to-back games in which he handled significantly less than a full share of snaps, both of which he finished without a catch. Though the Cardinals are reportedly optimistic that Brown won't miss time, clarity on Brown's status for Week 16 likely won't come until the team has had a chance to monitor him in practice.