Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that Brown (heel) likely won't be placed on injured reserve, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.

Brown has had back-to-back abbreviated outings (Weeks 13 and 15) due to a lingering heel injury and hasn't recorded a catch since Week 12. Still, the Cardinals are holding off on shutting him down for the season, which a move to IR would result in. With the team now set to prepare for Sunday's visit to Chicago, Brown won't be listed on a practice report until Wednesday, but if he requires any absences down the stretch, Arizona will need to lean on Michael Wilson, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch and Zach Pascal at wide receiver.