Harrison left Sunday's game in Cincinnati due to a heel injury.

Harrison sat out Weeks 14 and 15 due to a heel issue but has been able to suit up for both of the Cardinals' last two contests. Upon his departure in the fourth quarter this Sunday, he was unable to haul in his only target. For as long as Harrison is sidelined, Michael Wilson will continue to pace the team's receiving corps, with WRs Xavier Weaver, Jalen Brooks and Steven Sims the other available options at the position.