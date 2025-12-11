Harrison (heel) isn't practicing Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Harrison thus will have just one more chance to mix into drills this week, or else he'll be at risk of missing a second game in a row due to a heel injury. If he sits out again Sunday at Houston, it'll mark his fourth absence in the past five games after he sat out Weeks 11-12 following an appendectomy. Fellow WR Michael Wilson prospered during Harrison's three recent absences, totaling a 36-445-2 line on 49 targets in those contests. Andre Baccellia is the only other healthy wide receiver on Arizona's active roster.