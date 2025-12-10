Harrison (heel) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Harrison remains sidelined due to the heel injury he picked up in the fourth quarter of a Week 13 loss at Tampa Bay. With Harrison out again this past Sunday against the Rams -- like in Weeks 11-12 when he was unavailable following an appendectomy -- fellow WR Michael Wilson again went off, hauling in 11 of 16 targets for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Joining Harrison as a DNP on Wednesday was Xavier Weaver (hamstring), meaning Wilson and Andre Baccellia are the only healthy wide receivers on the Cardinals' active roster at the moment.