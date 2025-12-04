Harrison (heel) isn't taking part in practice Thursday, Dani Sureck of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Since suffering a heel injury in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay, Harrison has missed back-to-back sessions, giving him just one more opportunity to prove his health before Arizona potentially makes a ruling on his status for Week 14 action. Friday's practice report will reveal if he has a chance to play Sunday against the Rams, and with fellow WR Greg Dortch (chest) also not practicing so far this week, the Cardinals currently have only Michael Wilson, Xavier Weaver and Andre Baccellia as healthy options at the position on the active roster.