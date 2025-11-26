Harrison (appendix) returned to practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Harrison has missed the last two games after undergoing an appendectomy between Weeks 10 and 11, but his ability to resume on-field work Wednesday indicates he's progressing well in his recovery. He was spotted running routes and catching passes, but whether or not he's on a path to return to action Sunday at Tampa Bay remains to be seen. Wednesday's injury report will reveal Harrison's initial activity level of Week 13 prep.