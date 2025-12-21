Harrison (heel) is listed as active Sunday at Atlanta.

Harrison is putting an end to a two-game absence -- and four DNPs in the past five contests -- but according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the second-year wide receiver likely will be eased back in after being limited in all three Week 16 sessions as he attempts to put a heel injury behind him. Assuming Harrison's snap count is curtailed, Michael Wilson will continue to operate as the Cardinals' top option at the position, while Xavier Weaver (hamstring), Jalen Brooks and Steven Sims also will be on hand for snaps and targets.