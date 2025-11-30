Harrison (appendix) is active for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.

In the wake of a Week 12 loss to the Jaguars, coach Jonathan Gannon said last Monday that Harrison didn't have a timeline for a return to action after missing the past two contests due to appendicitis, per Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com. Harrison then mixed into drills Wednesday and maintained limited activity through Friday before the Cardinals tagged him as questionable to play Sunday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday evening that Harrison was in line to suit up this weekend, which now will come to pass. Considering he may not be running at full capacity, though, Harrison may take a back seat to TE Trey McBride and fellow WR Michael Wilson in terms of targets from QB Jacoby Brissett.