Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said after Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers that Harrison exited in the second half of the game due to a heel injury and was unable to return, Jess Root of USA Today reports.

Back in action Sunday after missing the previous two contests while recovering from an appendectomy, Harrison finished with six catches for 69 yards on seven targets while playing 37 of 61 offensive snaps (61 percent). It's not clear when Harrison sustained the heel injury, but he had an insert placed in his shoe at one point during the contest, only to remove it later on. Harrison was then seen limping around on the field in the second half after catching a pass, prompting the Cardinals to pull him from the contest. The second-year wideout will undergo further evaluation, so his status for next Sunday's matchup with the Rams is cloudy until the results of that testing come back.