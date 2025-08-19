Harrison and QB Kyler Murray are operating with a greater rapport ahead of the 2025 season, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After hooking up with Murray for a 15-yard catch in preseason Week 1 versus the Chiefs, Harrison and the rest of the Cardinals' No. 1 offense didn't suit up this past Saturday at Denver. This followed last Thursday's joint practice in which Murray and Harrison connected on a number of passes against a tough Broncos defense. Harrison is looking to build upon a 62-885-8 line on 116 targets in 17 regular-season games as a rookie, and the 2024 fourth overall pick seems poised to do so based on early returns in training camp and exhibition season.