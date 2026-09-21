Harrison failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Seahawks.

Harrison was held without a reception for the second time in three regular-season contests dating back to Week 17 of the 2025 campaign. The wide receiver has now gone four straight regular-season games without recording multiple receptions, and quarterback Jacoby Brissett clearly prefers other options like tight end Trey McBride and fellow wideout Michael Wilson over Harrison again in 2026. It's hard to be confident in the 24-year-old former first-round pick heading into the team's Week 3 matchup with San Francisco.