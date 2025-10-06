Harrison recorded four receptions on five targets for 98 yards in Sunday's 22-21 loss to the Titans.

Harrison got off to a remarkable start to the game, leaping over a pair of defenders for what initially appeared to be a 44-yard touchdown on Arizona's opening drive. He was ruled down at the one after review, though it was still his second catch of at least 40 yards this season. Harrison then recorded gains of 20 and 16 yards on Arizona's next drive, before largely disappearing from the game plan as the Cardinals got very conservative on offense. While the performance was nearly much bigger from a fantasy perspective, Harrison is starting to stack together positive showings after delivering 66 yards and a touchdown in Week 4.