Harrison finished with seven receptions on 10 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 27-17 win over the Cowboys.

Harrison entered Monday's primetime tilt facing a team boasting two proven superstar receivers, only to casually finish as the game's leading receiver and top fantasy producer. The seven receptions also represented a new career high for the 22-year-old. Harrison's big night upped his season line to 31-492-3 through eight starts, giving managers hope for strong second half to his sophomore campaign. Even in games in which Harrison doesn't go off, he is providing enough of a floor to earn a spot in fantasy lineups against the Seahawks on Sunday.