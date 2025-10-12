Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Concussion confirmed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harrison won't return to Sunday's game at Indianapolis due to a concussion.
Harrison banged the back of his helmet hard on the turf as he corralled a 21-yard catch in the middle of the second quarter that required a concussion check. Now that he's in the protocol for head injuries, he'll be subject to league protocol in order to be eligible for further game action. The Cardinals will roll with Michael Wilson (finger), Zay Jones, Greg Dortch and Simi Fehoko at wide receiver for the rest of Sunday's contest.
