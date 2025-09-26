Harrison secured six of 10 targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' 23-20 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Harrison finished with a team-high yardage total while checking in second in receptions and targets to Trey McBride. The talented wideout also recorded his first touchdown grab since Week 1 on an impressive 16-yard grab in the left corner of the end zone against Devon Witherspoon with 5:50 remaining in the fourth quarter to narrow what had been a 20-6 deficit. Harrison's catch tally was also a season high, affording the 2024 first-round pick some momentum heading into a favorable Week 5 home matchup against the Titans on Sunday, Oct. 5.