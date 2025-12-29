Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that Harrison (heel) will suit up for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Rams "if he is healthy enough to play," Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Harrison has at least not yet been ruled out for Week 18, which is encouraging. He missed Weeks 14 and 15 due to a heel injury then was cleared to suit up for each of Arizona's next two games, before being forced off the field Week 17 versus Cincinnati due to an apparent aggravation of that issue. Gannon said Monday, however, that Harrison is dealing with a foot injury. It appears as though Harrison's availability for Week 18 will come down to the extent of his practice activity Wednesday through Friday.