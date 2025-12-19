Harrison (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, after telling reporters Friday that he expects to play, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Harrison was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, saying afterward that he's "good enough to go" this Sunday. He also said his heel injury is unlikely to resolve before the end of the season, but he thinks he'll be able to play through it in Weeks 16-18 after missing the past two games. In light of the 'questionable' designation, Arizona's late-afternoon kickoff (4:05 p.m. ET) is suboptimal for fantasy managers, with Harrison's availability taking on extra importance due to the impact on Michael Wilson's projection.