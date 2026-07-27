Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Doesn't finish practice Sunday

Harrison (undisclosed) did not finish Arizona's training camp practice on Sunday due to an unknown issue, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Harrison reportedly displayed positive chemistry with quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew on Sunday, hauling in a touchdown from the latter during team reps, but the third-year wideout wasn't able to finish the session. It remains to be seen whether Harrison is dealing with an undisclosed injury, or something as minor as conditioning. Arizona will not practice Monday, but Harrison's status will be worth monitoring when the team hosts its first padded session on Tuesday.