Harrison (heel) won't play Sunday at Houston, but Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday that he expects the wideout to return this season, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Harrison will miss a second straight game after suffering a heel injury in Week 13, his first game back from appendicitis. He'll now have missed four of the past five games, without any practice participation since injuring his heel, but Gannon did say Friday that Harrison is "doing a lot better," per Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com. In the meantime, Michael Wilson will lead Arizona's WR corps in a tough matchup this Sunday, with Andre Baccellia, Jalen Brooks, Trent Sherfield and Xavier Weaver (hamstring) being the other likely candidates for top-three roles. No. 2 TE Elijah Higgins also gets a boost in projected playing time with Arizona's WR room so depleted.